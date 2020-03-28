As part of the effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department on Saturday announced that it is closing all park amenities with the exception of restrooms and water fountains.

The action is to promote social distancing and comply with a recent stay-home, work-safe order, according to a statement from the city. The closure comes in addition to previously closed park facilities.

The closure applies to amenities such as:

· Basketball courts

· Tennis courts

· Skate parks

· Playgrounds

· Exercise equipment

· Pavilions

Park green space, trails and golf course green spaces where social distancing can be maintained will remain open.

Permanent restroom structures that are operational are cleaned and sanitized multiple times a day, the city said. Restrooms that are closed had been closed before the coronavirus pandemic for construction and repair.

Department staff will install signs to remind the community of the closure over the next few days, the city said.