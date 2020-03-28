The Amarillo VA Health Care System confirmed Friday that a veteran patient tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, or Coronavirus, according to a news release.

Jordan Schupbach, the director of communications for the City of Amarillo, confirmed via Twitter this case is included in the city’s count and is represented on the Amarillo Area Coronavirus (COVID-19) Report Card.

According to the news release, the risk of transmission to other patients and staff at the VA remains low. The patient is being cared for in respiratory isolation by staff who are specially trained on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) treatment guidelines, including the use of personal protective equipment and infection control techniques.

The VA is currently screening Veterans and staff who present with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath who meet the CDC’s criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection. Patients known to be at risk for being infected by the virus are immediately isolated, per CDC guidance and VA protocols, to prevent potential spread to others, according to the release.

In the release, the VA encourages both veterans and staff to take preventative measures to avoid being exposed, including, washing their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching their face and staying home if they are sick.

The VA Health Care System stated in the release they are urging area Veterans experiencing flu-like symptoms to call ahead to the VA’s centralized call center, at (806) 355-9703, and click option two to be connected with a clinical provider.

For more information for Veterans about the Coronavirus, visit https://www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/72615/vas-recommendations-help-slow-covid-19-virus/