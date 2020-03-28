Here is the All-Texomaland Girls Basketball team for the 2019-20 season:
Player of the Year Finalists
Taryn Gaines, Sr., Denison
Jenna Honore, Sr., Howe
Carrie Johnson, Sr., Collinsville
Newcomer of the Year Finalists
Katie Johnson, Fr., Collinsville
Katy Long, Fr., Whitewright
Camryn Nixon, Fr., Denison
Coach of the Year Finalists
Chris Arledge, Bells
Rod Been, Denison
Derek Lands, Howe
First Team
Jade Fry, Soph., Denison
Sarah Putnicki, Jr., Gunter
Hadley Williams, Jr., Pottsboro
Ally Harvey, Sr., Howe
Sierra Copeland, Jr., Howe
Haley Arledge, Sr., Bells
Cheznie Hale, Jr., Bells
Brittney Fields, Sr., Collinsville
Jenna Fortenberry, Sr., Texoma Christian
Second Team
Ja’dyne Gatewood, Sr., Sherman
Maliyah Butler, Sr., Denison
Bri Carr, Sr., Gunter
Skylar Gerner, Sr., Whitewright
Tatum Rekieta, Sr., Pottsboro
Torin Riddick, Sr., Van Alstyne
Cassidy Anderson, Sr., Howe
Katy Claytor, Sr., Collinsville
Gracie Cavin, Sr., Collinsville
Honorable Mention
Jastic Eleby, Jr., Sherman
Abby Khader, Jr., Sherman
Jayla Jones, Fr., Sherman
Jada Mathews, Fr., Denison
Hannah Fellinger, Jr., Pottsboro
Autumn Graley, Soph., Pottsboro
Blakely Esnard, Soph., Gunter
Molly Wilson, Sr., Howe
Trinity Williams, Soph., Howe
Tara Wilkerson, Jr., S&S
Dakota Billmeier, Soph., S&S
Suzy Griffin, Jr., S&S
Micah Welch, Sr., Van Alstyne
Courtney Davidson, Sr., Bells
Gabby Smith, Jr., Bells
Libby Langford, Soph., Whitesboro
Alli Muntz, Fr., Whitesboro
Natalie Alexander, Soph., Whitewright
Emily Looney, Sr., Whitewright
Lexie Martin, Sr., Collinsville
Rylee Alexander, Sr., Tioga
Kaitlyn Lind, Jr., Tom Bean
Emma Lowing, Soph., Tom Bean
Bri Yale, Jr., Tom Bean
Cana Miller, Sr., Texoma Christian
T’a nne Boyd, Soph., Texoma Christian