Saturday

Mar 28, 2020 at 4:17 PM


Here is the All-Texomaland Girls Basketball team for the 2019-20 season:


Player of the Year Finalists


Taryn Gaines, Sr., Denison


Jenna Honore, Sr., Howe


Carrie Johnson, Sr., Collinsville


Newcomer of the Year Finalists


Katie Johnson, Fr., Collinsville


Katy Long, Fr., Whitewright


Camryn Nixon, Fr., Denison


Coach of the Year Finalists


Chris Arledge, Bells


Rod Been, Denison


Derek Lands, Howe


First Team


Jade Fry, Soph., Denison


Sarah Putnicki, Jr., Gunter


Hadley Williams, Jr., Pottsboro


Ally Harvey, Sr., Howe


Sierra Copeland, Jr., Howe


Haley Arledge, Sr., Bells


Cheznie Hale, Jr., Bells


Brittney Fields, Sr., Collinsville


Jenna Fortenberry, Sr., Texoma Christian


Second Team


Ja’dyne Gatewood, Sr., Sherman


Maliyah Butler, Sr., Denison


Bri Carr, Sr., Gunter


Skylar Gerner, Sr., Whitewright


Tatum Rekieta, Sr., Pottsboro


Torin Riddick, Sr., Van Alstyne


Cassidy Anderson, Sr., Howe


Katy Claytor, Sr., Collinsville


Gracie Cavin, Sr., Collinsville


Honorable Mention


Jastic Eleby, Jr., Sherman


Abby Khader, Jr., Sherman


Jayla Jones, Fr., Sherman


Jada Mathews, Fr., Denison


Hannah Fellinger, Jr., Pottsboro


Autumn Graley, Soph., Pottsboro


Blakely Esnard, Soph., Gunter


Molly Wilson, Sr., Howe


Trinity Williams, Soph., Howe


Tara Wilkerson, Jr., S&S


Dakota Billmeier, Soph., S&S


Suzy Griffin, Jr., S&S


Micah Welch, Sr., Van Alstyne


Courtney Davidson, Sr., Bells


Gabby Smith, Jr., Bells


Libby Langford, Soph., Whitesboro


Alli Muntz, Fr., Whitesboro


Natalie Alexander, Soph., Whitewright


Emily Looney, Sr., Whitewright


Lexie Martin, Sr., Collinsville


Rylee Alexander, Sr., Tioga


Kaitlyn Lind, Jr., Tom Bean


Emma Lowing, Soph., Tom Bean


Bri Yale, Jr., Tom Bean


Cana Miller, Sr., Texoma Christian


T’a nne Boyd, Soph., Texoma Christian