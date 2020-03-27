The Sherman City Council will hold a special called meeting Monday afternoon to extend the city’s disaster declaration following the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic.

Mayor David Plyler officially declared a public health disaster in Sherman on Monday. However, these declarations are only valid for seven days, and it takes a vote by the city council to extend them.

In addition to making the city eligible for recovery assistance, the disaster declaration gives additional emergency powers to City Manager Robby Hefton during times of emergency.

Among these powers will be the ability to execute contracts and legal documents that are necessary for the city to conduct business during the emergency. During the duration of the disaster, Hefton will be required to make weekly reports to the council for any contracts or purchases made during the declaration.

The declaration also gives Hefton the ability to extend the time requirement for appeals of any decision, including those coming out of Planning and Zoning.

A P&Z denial of a manufactured home community earlier this year was originally slated to go before the city council in early April. However, the April 6 meeting in which this would be discussed is slated to be canceled as a part of Monday’s meeting.

The declaration also allows Hefton to extend or suspend utility bill payments and fees and also postpones any nonessential municipal court proceedings.

The meeting will be at 12 p.m. and be held as telephonic meeting, with no in-person public access to the meeting. To dial into the meeting, please call 1-253-215-8782 and use access code 268 779 471.

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter for the Herald Democrat. He can be reached at mhutchins@heralddemocrat.com.

