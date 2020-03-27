By Richard A. Todd, Herald Democrat

Friday

Mar 27, 2020 at 1:55 PM Mar 27, 2020 at 2:08 PM


Sherman Fire Rescue responded to a call Thursday evening of a fire at Ellis Truck and Auto at 414 East Houston Street.


SFR Assistant Chief Chris Olson said the department got the call around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. When he arrived on scene, there were between 20-40 vehicles on fire.


“It would be almost impossible to determine a cause on something like this,” Olson said. “As far as I know nobody was there when it started.”


There were no injuries reported.


