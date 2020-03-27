Sherman Fire Rescue responded to a call Thursday evening of a fire at Ellis Truck and Auto at 414 East Houston Street.

SFR Assistant Chief Chris Olson said the department got the call around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. When he arrived on scene, there were between 20-40 vehicles on fire.

“It would be almost impossible to determine a cause on something like this,” Olson said. “As far as I know nobody was there when it started.”

There were no injuries reported.

