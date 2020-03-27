The Salvation Army of Grayson County is asking for assistance in helping those in need during the ongoing health crisis. The charitable organization put out a call for donations Friday afternoon and asked the community to give what it can to support the organization and its efforts.

“We are already seeing the effects (of COVID-19) and expect that to grow significantly and rapidly as this situation continues,” Salvation Army Maj. Tex Ellis said. “So many people living with extremely tight budgets aren’t able to skip just one paycheck, much less weeks or months without pay. They are turning to us for help.”

Ellis said the organization has seen a near complete stop of incoming donations during the ongoing crisis. Meanwhile, revenues from its thrift store have sharply dropped by nearly 70 percent, he said.

While traffic in the organization’s shelter has remained steady, Ellis said he has seen a significant increase in need for groceries.

Speaking for the organization’s needs, Ellis said it primarily needs financial contributions. However, some goods, including hygiene and cleaning items and bottled water are still in demand.

“There is a concern that the financial effects of the COVID-19 event will be felt for years to come,”Ellis said. “We want to continue to be here to provide basic needs to those we already serve and to have plenty for the new generation of need that will be caused by this virus.”

For more information on donations, please visit give.salvationarmytexas.org.

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter for the Herald Democrat. He can be reached at mhutchins@heralddemocrat.com.

