Sherman police

Possession of a controlled substance - On Tuesday, Sherman officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of N. US Highway 75 for reports of a possible intoxicated person. Officers arrived and located the intoxicated person. The investigation revealed the person was intoxicated while operating a motor vehicle. While being booked into Grayson County Jail, marijuana and Benzodiazepine was located. The offender was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana under two ounces, possession of a controlled substance under 28 grams and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Assault - On Wednesday, Sherman Police were dispatched to the intersection of Grand Avenue and Texoma Drive for a disturbance in the street. Officers located a male and female in verbal disturbance. During the incident, it was discovered that a family violence assault had occurred a day or two prior. A report was generated.

Theft - On Tuesday, a female reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The reporting party stated an unknown suspect stole property from a business located in the 1000 block of East US Highway 82 in Sherman, Texas. The incident occurred between March 19 and Tuesday. A theft of property between $100-750 report was generated

Burglary - On Wednesday, a male complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect made entry into his vehicle and stole property. The vehicle was parked in a parking lot at a residence located in the 300 block of Heritage Parkway in Sherman. The incident occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday. A report was generated for burglary of a motor vehicle.

Driving while intoxicated - On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Orange Street in regard to an intoxicated driver. Officers arrived and stopped the vehicle. The driver exhibited numerous signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking alcohol that evening. After further investigation, the suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.

Criminal mischief - On Thursday, Sherman dispatch received a call in reference to a damaged window in the 700 block of South Heritage Parkway. The damage to the window appeared to be intentional. Evidence was collected. The caller reported a female was observed running from the area of the broken window immediately afterwards. A report for criminal mischief between $100-750 was generated.