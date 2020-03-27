Recently, I scooped my daughter up in my arms to love on her and “rub noses” like we always do. Distracted, she pointed out that her toy stroller was broken.

“I can fix that,” I assured her.

And I went back to hugging and holding her.

“My stroller!” she contested.

So, I sat her down and fixed her stroller. She then ran off to play (leaving the stroller behind).

The Lord began to show me how I often treat our time together the same way. God will fix our stuff because He’s a good Father, but more than anything, He just wants to hold you.

Psalm 91:1-4 KJV says, “He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.

Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence.

He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust: his truth shall be thy shield and buckler.”

The Lord is faithful to shelter us, not only in time of trouble, but throughout our entire lives. We can live lives in the shadow of His wings, where wee experience His love and everlasting kindness. Psalm 91:16 ends with these words from the Lord, “With long life will I satisfy him, and shew him my salvation.”

Simply call on His name and He will answer. He fixes broken things. He shelters His kids. And He loves with an everlasting love. I hope you feel held by Him today.