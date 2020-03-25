Sherman residents will soon have a new location to gas up and grab a snack while commuting around town. QuikTrip announced that it will open its second location in Sherman at 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

The new location, at the intersection of FM 1417 and U.S. Highway 75, comes nearly 18 months after the company opened its first location at FM 691 and U.S. Hwy. 75.

“We plan to open and take care of as many customers as we can,” QuikTrip Spokesperson Mike Thornbrugh said. “Clearly, by opening up another store it allows our people to maintain their jobs and work and during these times that is a pretty good thing.”

Talks of a QuikTrip along FM 1417 started some time in Mid-2017, when representatives approached the city about purchasing a parcel of land at the intersection. While these conversations ultimately were unsuccessful, QuikTrip announced plans in early 2019 to develop a store on another of the corners of the intersection in the Sherman Crossroads development.

Previously, QuikTrip officials attributed the decision to move forward with the FM 1417 location to the success and business that has been seen at the first storefront.

“It’s been busier than I expected,” Store Manager Randall Parsons said in 2018. “It’s almost like community support, they want to support a new business. People are coming out of the woodwork to show support for a new business. We’ve been selling lots of food, coffee — lots of breakfast items. It’s been pretty hectic.”

Thornbrugh said the new location will mirror the FM 691 location in many ways. QuikTrip officials previously described that location as “Gen 3” due to its ability to prepare and sell fresh food on site.

“It will pretty much be one of our blueprints, if you will,” Thornbrugh said.

Initially, the company was slated to open the new location in March, but the project was delayed by about three weeks, city officials said. One of the late hurdles that the project had to resolve was issues with its signage, which led Sherman Planning and Zoning to deny two signage requests.

“It has been a long one (project), but unfortunately sometimes things take longer than you anticipate,” Thornbrugh said.

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter for the Herald Democrat. He can be reached at mhutchins@heralddemocrat.com.