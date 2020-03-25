The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from those who might have known Emilia Gunnels who lived at the River Ranch Apartments in Sherman.

Gunnels’ mother reported her missing on Sunday after she was last seen on Saturday.

In previously published reports, Grayson County authorities said a body that was later determined to be Emilia Gunnels was found by city of Sherman workers near a bridge on Blue Flame Road in Sherman. They did not list a manner of death for Gunnels but sent her body to the Medical Examiner’s Office in the Metroplex.

Wednesday GCSO Capt. Harvey Smitherman said they have no new information to release on Gunnels’ death but are announcing a $5,000 reward in the case for credible information in the case. The reward is through Crime Stoppers.

Those with knowledge about Gunnels are asked to call Lt. Heath Wester at 903-813-4200 x 2216.

