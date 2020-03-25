Farmers are turning to home delivery as a way to get fresh food to residents who are feeling the effects of the continued social distancing.

Denison Farmers Market Manager Brandy Day said she has been coordinating with farmers on the groups Facebook page to connect customers with producers in the area.

The farmers market was approached by the city with a request to delay opening. Day said she work with vendors to get their products to the people any way possible. Many vendors that would sell at the market have started offering

There are a wide range of vendors from meat , egg, poultry, bread, canned goods, vegetables, soaps and more all offering home delivery and pickup in some fashion or another. They are all using Facebook to let customers know they are bypassing the grocery stores to get the food directly to the people who need it.

The vendors are even coordinating online with groups to offer complete meal kits with all the ingredients necessary.

Day said some area farmers markets are going forward even in areas with shelter in place orders. She said they were given the approval as long as they remain in small groups. She said it offers an open air place for consumers to get access to fresh vegetables during the health crisis.

While not all crops are ready to harvest Day said the products that are available have been selling well.

"The meat vendors are getting a lot of orders," Day said. "The canned goods are going very quickly. Meat vendors sell year round. This is the first time we have gotten together early to do something like this."

Typically the market is set up in downtown Denison from May through October ever Saturday and Wednesday.

Amy Dennis with Gentlesoll Farms in Bells said it is a great way to keep providing for people.

We participate in the Denison farmers market in the spring. We grow year round. We do commerce for restaurants and do Lettuce Indulge food truck. What we've done is we opened up to do door drop delivery for produce. We teamed up with other ranchers to deliver meat, eggs with our produce to doors."

Dennis said she reached out to the other producers she tends to work with for her food truck to help provide the meals.

"Knowing there was an immediate need for resources we were trying to get them to people's houses rather than going to grocery stores," Dennis said. "We decided to do free delivery on local products also."

Dennis said word spread quickly and orders became overwhelming quickly. She said everyone is doing touchless pay using mobile phone apps to avoid using cash.

She said orders are dropped off on porches with no contact with customers. Everyone wears gloves throughout the whole process.

It's been nice to have nutritious products" name said. It's all local and fresh. I've gone through a lot of tomatoes and eggs. The chicken suppliers were wiped out. Any of the meats are going fast. Eggs have been very popular. We are doing meal kits where they can by ingredients and different meat cuts. Sometimes when you buy from ranchers you have to buy in bulk because they don't tend to have small pieces. We have the ones who were able to offer smaller portions so we could do the meal kits."

The meal kits are for meals that can feed 2-6 people.

Dennis said she is also offering curb side pickup and to go orders at her food truck. She said the food truck park is still open, but they are keeping people in small groups. She said the food trucks are all offering delivery and curbside too.

"We will gladly do delivery as long as people want it," Dennis said. "We do offer farm pickup as well we are asking people to stay outside. We're not allowing people into the greenhouses for food safety but they can come out here and get fresh air."