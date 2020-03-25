Denison issues a stay home, stay safe ordinance asking residents and businesses to avoid social gatherings and restricting commerce of non-essential retail.

The ordinance will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday at the end of the work week.

Denison Mayor Janet Gott warned residents that if they do not take this measure seriously the city is prepared to issue a shelter in place as the next step.

“I want to be perfectly clear the council has taken this action today to issue stay home and stay safe,” Gott said. “The intent is to raise awareness of the seriousness of this crisis and stop the spread of this virus. We have 2 confirmed cases in our community only we can stop the spread by following this ordinance this is step 1.”

The ordinance was issued following an earlier extension of the state of disaster declaration Mayor Gott made on March 19 follow Texas Governor Greg Abbot’s direction that same day.

“If these directions are not followed we have prepared a shelter in place order and will issue it immediately if it becomes evident the next step is needed to control this community spread,” Gott said.

The ordinance specifically asks those businesses in the personal grooming space such as nail salons, barber shops and the like to consider closing their doors during the health crisis.

Denison City Manager Jud Rex said essential retail such as gas stations, grocery stores and auto repair services will continue to operate as long as they follow the social distancing guidelines.