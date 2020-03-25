Denison Dance Academy Owner Illona Nogarr said she is doing what she can to keep her dancers going while her studio remains closed. She said she had some help filming the classes and posting those videos to YouTube to help the girls stay in shape.

"It is good for them to keep stretching their muscles and practicing," Nogarr said.

Nogarr said she doesn't know if the June 19 show of Sleeping Beauty will be delayed or not but they will keep working nonetheless.

She has 35 dancers in the show working towards the production.

"We are ready to go when we finally get back together," Nogarr said. "Everything we have to tell to each other we use an app through our website. I am not in touch with the students but the parents. The students are doing their work at home. I am lucky they are really hard workers."

Nogarr said her dancers are fully committed to their craft. She said the work never stops. Even with the studio closed she keeps working making costumes, painting sets and getting things ready for the show.

Nogarr said this current situation is harder for them than it was recovering after the Oct. 9 fire that displaced her students temporarily.

"I am blessed we have people who never stop," Nogarr said. "This is different. YouTube is nice to allow us to keep going. This is the first time, it is a new one for me. There is always a first time for something. I hope they are not losing their stamina or technique as they keep working at home. Every disaster that comes to us is good because these girls are so dedicated."

She is hopeful the show will go on as planned but she is prepared for a delay. She will have the show when the time is right.

Right now she said the hardest part is not getting to see her girls face to face.

"I love to see them working so hard," Nogarr said. "Seeing them dancing is beautiful. For the girls it is too, they are such good friends with each other. Now they can't be together. It makes it harder."

She is hopeful the government will be able to help get businesses going. She said although she does own her own building she has to maintain it herself and with the classes not going it is putting a pinch on her business.

She said she keeps in touch with the parents to pass information along to the girls. She said the children have all been keeping their spirits up. They are very upset about being away. Their hopes remain high the show will go on. Her advice to the public is to keep their spirits up and listen to some good music.

Even with her studio closed and her dancers scattered Nogarr is already working on the next show, a rock concert for next year which she said is her first time giving that a try.

"I just really love music and I want people to keep their spirits up," Nogarr said.