Sherman Police

Robbery - Officers were dispatched on March 21 to the 1700 block of N Highland Ave in regard to a possible theft in progress/fight in progress. Officers arrived on scene and learned that the suspect was attempting to steal a car. The owner of the vehicle was able to stop him and kept him detained until officers arrived on scene. During the attempted theft, Justin assaulted the victim. The suspect also lied to officers about his name and was in possession of multiple illegal narcotics. He was arrested and transported to GCSO. He was booked in for the following charges: possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, robbery, possession of a controlled substance under 28 grams, failure to identify, possession of marijuana under 20 ounces.

Theft - Sherman Dispatch received a call on March 20 in reference to a stolen vehicle. The complainant stated a his or her vehicle was found on the shoulder of FM 1417 in the 1500 block. Officers were dispatched to the scene and an investigation was conducted. A report was generated for theft of property under $30K.

Accident - Sherman Dispatch received a call on March 20 in reference to a hit and run accident in the 1300 block of North US HWY 75 southbound. A black passenger car struck the side of a red SUV while the black passenger car was entering the highway. The two vehicles stopped. Once the driver of the black passenger car observed damaged to the red SUV, the driver left the scene without providing the required information. A report for accident involving damage to vehicle less than $200 was generated.

Assault - Sherman officers responded on March 20 to the 800 block S. Walnut Street in reference to a disturbance. The investigation revealed a male assaulted a female by offensive contact. An assault by contact to a family member report was generated.

Assault - Sherman PD Officers were dispatched on March 22 to the 2300 block of West Taylor Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival and investigation, both parties were found to be intoxicated. The female victim claimed to have been assaulted by the male. Minor injuries were reported but not consistent with the story. Parties were separated and a report was taken.

Burglary - A Sherman Officer was dispatched on March 22 to the 1200 block of North Brents in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle that had just occurred. The caller advised a white female had broken the window of his pickup truck and stole property out of the truck. The female was located just a few blocks from the scene. The female had property in her vehicle that matched the stolen property. After an investigation, it was determined that the woman burglarized the vehicle and stole property. She was arrested for burglary of a motor vehicle and taken to the Grayson County Jail.

Assault - An SPD officer was dispatched on March 22 to a residence in the 2200 block of E Alma for a welfare concern. After arriving, the officer`s investigation indicated an assault had previously occurred. The officer interviewed the victim and suspect. A report was generated.

Denison police

Resisting arrest - A suspect was arrested in the 200 block of North Chandler on March 20 for assault causing bodily injury to a family member and resisting arrest or transport.

Burglary - Officers responded to a call of a burglary of a business in the 200 block of South Armstrong on March 20. A suspect took merchandise from the story and police will be following up on leads.

Disturbance - Officers responded to a call of a physical disturbance in the 300 block of Twining Drive on March 21. The suspect was arrested for assault causing bodily injury to a family member impeding breath.

Burglary - A victim stated an unknown suspect entered his home and took a firearm in the 600 block of Dubois on march 22.

Burglary - The victim stated suspects entered a local convenience store in the 5000 block of Texoma Parkway and took numerous lottery tickets. Police will be following up on leads.