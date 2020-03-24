Emilia Gunnel’s body was found near a bridge on Blue Flame Road in Sherman Monday. Authorities are investigating her death [courtesy photo]

Grayson County Sheriff’s Office announced this morning that the woman found on Blue Flame Road by city of Sherman workers Monday has been identified as 21-year-old Emilia Gunnels who was reported missing from 361 Tee Taw Circle in Sherman on Sunday.

A statement from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said that on Monday at approximately 2:27 p.m., city of Sherman, workers observed what appeared to be a white female’s body underneath a bridge on Blue Flame Road in Sherman.

“The Sherman Police Department responded and contacted the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office due to knowing the Sheriff’s Office was working a missing (person’s case on a ) white female named Emilia Gunnels, 21 years old, missing from 361 Tee Taw Circle,” since Sunday.

Once on scene, the statement said, authorities observed that the body appeared to be close in age and had similar features as Emilia Gunnels, so the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office took lead of the investigation with the help of the Texas Rangers. The individual was pronounced deceased by the justice of the peace and sent to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office where it was positively identified as 21-year-old Emilia Gunnels.

“The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers are currently working the case as a homicide and are actively working leads and talking to witness. Further details will be released as they become available,” the statement said.

