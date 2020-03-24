A Bastrop County soup kitchen, run by In the Streets Hands Up High Ministry, has opened up a drive-thru to distribute packed lunches to those in need as coronavirus concerns continue to impact the county.

Located in the soup kitchen’s roadside gazebo and bus stop along Texas 95 north of Bastrop, the ministry began operating the drive-thru March 18 and was initially handing out a daily average of 45 lunches — composed of a sandwich, a bag of chips, a pastry and bottled water. This week, as tightening restrictions on social gatherings of more than 10 people have caused businesses, restaurant dining rooms and the soup kitchen to temporarily close, the drive-thru has been serving around 65 lunches daily.

“There’s more people in need than what people realize right now,” said Pastor Roland Nava of the Hands up High Ministry. “And there’s more children in need, because the children greatly depend on the breakfasts and lunches of the school district more than people realize.”

Last week, all four school districts in the county announced closures at least until April 5 to slow the spread of the coronavirus, although the Bastrop district has a plan in place to continue child nutrition programs during the closure.

Along with the packed lunches, the soup kitchen is handing out a dozen eggs to each person donated by Denny’s, which closed all dine-in facilities last week. The drive-thru is also supported by the Salvation Army, which has donated $250 to the operation along with food supplies, Nava said.

The soup kitchen is also working to launch food distribution points in lower income areas of the county. By Thursday, Nava said he hopes to find the volunteers needed to hand out lunches in the Stony Point and Lake Bastrop Acres neighborhoods, as well as around the public housing facilities in Bastrop and Elgin. All volunteers will be trained how to take precautionary measures against spreading the coronavirus before being deployed in the community.

Senior housing

For nearly a year, Nava has been working to add veteran housing to the Hands up High Ministry’s shelter. So far, the housing facilities have been put in place, fully furnished and electrified. All that’s missing, Nava said, is a septic system and wheelchair ramps, for which his organization needs about $12,000.

With the increased need for isolated housing for senior citizens during the coronavirus pandemic, Nava said he would temporarily use the veteran housing units for senior citizens if they had the needed septic system. Now, he’s asking the community for donations to help him reach that goal.

“We have the power, we have the furniture, we’re ready to go,” Nava said. “But we cannot house them without that septic system.”

Anyone interested in volunteering with the soup kitchen or donating to the shelter can do so through the ministry’s website at www.itshuh.org.