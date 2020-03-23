Amid increasing concern of the Coronavirus pandemic, Wilson N Jones announces Monday that it will be canceling patient visitation until further notice.

This following similar decisions by Texoma Medical Center, who suspended their visitation for patients until further notice, with few exceptions.

“While we are sensitive to the difficulties facing loved ones of hospitalized patients, our healthcare providers must keep patient and staff safety paramount at this unprecedented time,” WNJ said in a press release Monday afternoon. “We encourage family members and friends to use alternative ways to interact with their loved ones, including phone calls, FaceTime and other means.”

Like TMC, WNJ will have limited exceptions for critical and special situations where visitors are allowed. Among these exceptions are labor and delivery patients, pediatric patients and end of life situations, officials said.

Visitors who are approved will be screened prior to entry into the hospital. Factors that could keep someone from entering include cold or flu-like symptoms, domestic travel through areas with widespread COVID-19 infection, international travel or contact with individuals known to have COVID-19.

This marks the second change to visitation policy since the hospital limited patients to two visitors per day earlier this month. Last week, the hospital restricted patients to a single visitor per day as a precaution.

