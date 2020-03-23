11:10 a.m. update: A woman who was killed in a Northeast Austin shooting Sunday night has been identified by Austin police as 30-year-old Lekita Revete Hurd.

Officers responded to the 15000 block of Forum Avenue, east of Interstate 35 near Wells Branch Parkway, at 9:36 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

The 911 caller was Hurd’s neighbor. The neighbor called after two children ran to their home and said their mother had been shot by their father.

Officers found Hurd inside a residence in the area when they arrived.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics performed life-saving measures on Hurd, but she was pronounced dead at 9:55 p.m., police said.

The children’s father, 27-year-old Demetrie Oneal Mann, left the house. But as homicide detectives investigated, Mann returned and surrendered to police.

He is in the Travis County Jail where he is expected to be charged with murder, police said.

The children are with family.

Anyone with information can call police at 512-974-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers App.

Tipsters can also email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

