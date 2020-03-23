As many Texoma students remain out of the classroom, Sherman Independent School District is taking steps to ensure they still get a school lunch.

Following success last week, the district announced that it will be continuing its remote meal program and expanding it from two locations to 11 locations this week.

“Sherman ISD is expanding their curbside food service program to accommodate more students during the district’s school closure,” the district said in a news release.

When the district announced that students would be out of class an additional week due to fears of the Coronavirus, officials said the district would continue to feed students starting last Wednesday.

Despite only being open three days, the district provided a total of 4,094 breakfasts and lunches to students.

Starting this week, students will be able to pick up a lunch and breakfast at seven campuses across the district through their curbside deliver.

While the district previously set up separate times for each meal, employees will now serve from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

“Our adjusted hours allow parents to make one trip, instead of two for breakfast and lunch,” SISD Communications Director Kimberly Simpson said.

Curbside meals will be provided at: Fred Douglass Early Childhood Center, Neblett Elementary, Washington Elementary, Perrin Learning Center, Crutchfield Elementary, Wakefield Elementary and Piner Middle School.

In addition to the curbside sites, the district will drop off food at four locations, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

At these locations, students will be able to pick up lunch and breakfast for two days at a time. The drop-off locations are: Constitution Village and Old Settlers Park, from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., and the Shadow Mountain Mobile Home Park office and Hilltop Apartments office from 11 a.m through 11:45 a.m.

For more information on the district’s response to COVID-19, please visit SISD’s website.

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter for the Herald Democrat. He can be reached at mhutchins@heralddemocrat.com.