Grayson County commissioners plan to hold their weekly meeting Tuesday by Zoom as they continue to practice safe social distancing in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the county.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said the meeting will be held in the East Courtroom at the Grayson County Courthouse but due to social distancing requirements, the public is not invited to the meeting in person. They are however, invited to participate in the meeting via the internet with the program called Zoom. To do so, people will need to go to the Grayson County website and follow directions found there.

Grayson County commissioners will all be at the meeting at the courthous this time, Magers said, but they may change that in the future. Grayson County Engineer Clay Barnett, Magers said, will present his information to the commissioners via Zoom on Tuesday. This is not the first time anyone has used a digital application to take part in a meeting. Several months ago, Commissioner Jeff Whitmire used a digital application to attend a meeting while recovering from heart surgery.

Tuesday, commissioners will discuss any changes or extensions that may or may not need to be made to the county’s disaster declaration in light of the COVID-19 situation. As of 2 p.m. on Monday, the county had two confirmed cases of COVID-19. One was reported to the public late Sunday evening and another around noon on Monday.

In addition, commissioners will be discussing approving the service agreement between the county and Jennifer Edwards, a licensed sex offender treatment provider. Commissioners will also discuss a contract between Grayson County Juvenile Sevices and Texoma Community Center for non residential treatment services. Additionally, commissioners will allowing Grayson County Judge Bill Magers to sign a personal services agreement with a retirement management firm.

Commissioners will discuss final plats for Robinson Acres Phase II in Precinct 3 and Dustin Hill Helm Old Saddler Road Addition in Precinct 4.

