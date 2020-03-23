Grayson County’s Office of Emergency Management announced Monday that the county has a second confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus.

The county’s first case was confirmed late Sunday evening.

“The second patient, is in their 50s with recent travel to the Dallas area,” said a statement from the Grayson County Health Department. “The patient is currently in home isolation to reduce the likelihood of the illness spreading. Both of the confirmed cases are from Denison. The GCHD Public Health Emergency Preparedness team are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.”

The Health Department said to help stop the spread of the virus, people are advised to follow the social distancing recommendations laid out by the governor of the state of Texas and the federal government.

“If you have recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has COVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, call your healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, please alert your provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department,” the GC Health Department advised.