Charles Epperson of Calera, Oklahoma, passed away March 21, 2020 at the age of 93. Charles was born to Carrie Lou Epperson on Oct. 18, 1926 in Hugo, Oklahoma. Charles attended elementary school in Forney then later graduated from Hugo High School in Hugo. At the age of 17, Charles enlisted in the United States Army where he proudly served his country as an MP (Military Police) until he was honorably discharged after WWII. He lived in Bernalillo, New Mexico for about 35 to 40 years before he moved back to Calera about two years ago.

Charles was a very hard worker and he worked until he was almost 80 years old as a roofer. He had a mind of his own and was a little bull headed. Charles loved dogs, watching old westerns, working on his car, and was always a do it yourself kind of guy. He was a very private man but was proud of the time he served in the military.

He is preceded in death by his mother Carrie Lou Patterson, and brother Lawrence Epperson.

Charles is survived by two brothers, Bill Patterson of Calera and Jerry Patterson and wife, Betty, of Burleson, Texas; two sisters, Nancy Davis and husband, Russell, of May, Texas, and Linda "Sue" Cheek and husband, Rex, of Weatherford, Texas; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Graveside services will be held at Soper Cemetery in Soper, Oklahoma, at 1 p.m.March 25, 2020 with Bro. Russell Davis officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brownsfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Brown’s Durant Funeral and Cremation Service.