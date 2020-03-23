The Amarillo Area Foundation announced Monday its contribution of $200,000 to its Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund. The fund, according to a news release, has been in place since 2006 and has been used numerous times to offer financial assistance during disasters, including wildfires.

“Our goal is to help meet the challenges that this crisis has placed on nonprofits across the Panhandle, especially in at-risk communities,” the release stated. “The Texas Panhandle is currently facing an unprecedented crisis due to COVID-19, but our mission of improving quality of life for Texas Panhandle residents has not changed. We stand ready and willing to help.”

The release states that the foundation will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and the needs that may arise. The foundation anticipates that the general area of support will go to making sure no one goes hungry or without medical care as well as helping first responders and employees in the medical field.

To donate to the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund, visit https://www.amarilloareafoundation.org/disaster/ or mail a check to AAF – Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund, 801 S Fillmore Ste 700, Amarillo, TX 79101.