In the past 24 hours, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grayson County has gone from none to two. Here are five things to know about the changing situation regarding the spread of the virus in Grayson County:

1. First person confirmed Sunday night.

Sunday Night, Grayson County Health Department personnel announced that the patient, is in their 40’s and recently traveled. The patient is from Denison. That first patient is currently taking part in in-home isolation to reduce the likelihood of the illness spreading. The GCHD Public Health Emergency Preparedness team are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

2. Second person confirmed shortly before noon on Monday.

The second patient, is in their 50’s with recent travel to the Dallas area. Also from Denison, the patient is currently in in-home isolation to reduce the likelihood of the illness spreading. The GCHD Public Health Emergency Preparedness team are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

3. How to know if you should be worried you might have been exposed to COVID-19.

There are several criteria that local Health Department officials want people to consider when wondering if they might have been exposed to COVID-19. The first is you have recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has COVID-19. The next is if you have developed any symptoms of the virus including fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel.

4. What to do if you are concerned you might have been exposed.

Local authorities want everyone who has been exposed to be tested, but they don't want everyone who thinks they might have been exposed to show up at a doctor's office or emergency room. Instead, they want people who are concerned that they may have been exposed to call their doctor or ER. Those trained professionals will help the patient decide if they need to come in for a test or take some other action.

5. Social distancing is key to stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott advised Texans to avoid all gatherings of more than 10 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The state also closed all bars and health clubs in the state and limited restaurants to take out and delivery only. Many churches in the state cancelled Sunday services and have been holding worship services online in an effort to comply with the requirement that there be no gatherings of more than 10 people. Texans are still free to go to the grocery stores, pharmacies and other shops as long as they maintain compliance with social distancing requirements.

