The Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library building is closed to visitors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, some library services remain available, including access to the OverDrive eBook collection that allows library cardholders to download free digital titles onto electronic devices including the Nook, Kindle, iPads, tablets and computers.

It is still possible to visit the library during the closure via a drive-thru window on the west side of the building, located at 1515 W. Main St.

There, staffers are available from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday to accept returns of materials and assist patrons in checking out items, making copies, sending faxes, and scanning and sending documents to an email address.

Library staff members are also distributing food sacks, blankets and hygiene supplies at the window.

To reserve book, movies, audiobooks and tablets, call 580-924-3486 press 1. Items will be placed on the hold shelf for pick up at the drive-thru window. The library’s catalog is available at donaldwreynolds.okpls.org

The library will waive fines through April 30 and has suspended its one-time-only renewal policy.

Questions, requests and additional information is available by calling the library or emailing library@durant.org.