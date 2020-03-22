The Grayson County Health Department has confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in the county. In a social media post, the county announced the first Grayson County case around 9 p.m. Sunday.

The post reads,

"FIRST CASE OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE (COVID-19) CONFIRMED IN GRAYSON COUNTY

The Grayson County Health Department (GCHD) has confirmed the first positive case for COVID-19 within Grayson County. The patient, is in their 40’s and recently traveled. The patient is currently in home isolation to reduce the likelihood of the illness spreading.

The GCHD Public Health Emergency Preparedness team are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The Grayson County Health Department will continue, in partnership with our community providers, to monitor and investigate COVID-19 within Grayson County. Grayson County will continue, and will encourage individuals, to follow preventative measures as recommended by President Trump, Governor Abbott, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

If you have recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has COVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, call your healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, please alert your provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

Amanda Ortez, Director

Grayson County Health Department"