Denison Police Department Friday announced the implementation of its new “Community Online Reporting Service” that is now available on its website for the reporting of non-emergency incidents.

The changes are part of the DPD’s response to the COVID-19 virus precautions.

Lt. Mike Eppler said the online reports can be submitted for occurrences such as: burglary of a motor vehicle, theft, criminal mischief, harassing phone call, fraud, lost property, or abandoned vehicle.

To file a report online, one should go the DPD web page and follow the instructions and prompts to complete an online report: https://www.cityofdenison.com/police/webform/file-report-online. Once the report is submitted, a temporary report number will be generated.

All incidents reported using the Community Online Reporting Service will be reviewed, on average, once every 24 hours (possibly longer on weekends and holidays), and upon approval will become an official police report.

If further investigation of a reported incident is needed, the person making the report will be contacted by email or telephone. Once the report has been approved, a Denison Police Department report number will be issued and emailed back to the person who made the report.

For those without online access, DPD will be taking some police reports over the phone when possible, instead of in person. The officers will make that determination on a case-by-case basis.

Other steps DPD is taking in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), and to keep its employees and citizens safe, are as follows:

DPD’s lobby is closed to the public until further notice. Citizens can continue to reach DPD by phone 903-465-2422, and of course can continue to call 911 for emergencies.

“We continue to have online options available for accident reports and information regarding records requests. Please visit our website: www.cityofdenison.com/police/page/police-records,” Eppler said in the written statement.

Fingerprinting services for the public are temporarily discontinued.

Citizens’ Police Academy classes have been temporarily postponed.

Citizens’ Police Academy Alumni Association (CPAAA) monthly meetings are canceled until further notice.

All station tours and citizen ride-alongs are temporarily suspended.

Employee travel and training has been temporarily suspended.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time. Please know that serving and protecting the citizens of Denison remains our top priority, and we continue to be here for you!,” he said.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/Coronavirus.