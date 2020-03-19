Williamson County is closing non-essential county offices to the public starting at noon Thursday to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 while still continuing essential county operations, according to a news release.

The offices will remain closed to the public through May 11 but county operations will continue by phone, email, mail and drop-boxes as needed, the release said.

The first round of closures include:

• Georgetown tax office, 904 S. Main St.

• Georgetown Annex, 100 Wilco Way

• Cedar Park Annex, 350 Discovery Blvd.

• J.B. and Hallie Jester Annex, 1825 Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock

• Taylor Annex, 412 Vance St.

• Williamson County Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Office, 211 W. Sixth St., Taylor

• Historic Courthouse, 710 S. Main St., Georgetown

• Internal Audit Offices, 901 S. Austin Ave., Georgetown

• Commissioner Pct. 4 Office, 321 Ed Schmidt Blvd., Hutto

• Expo Center, 5350 Bill Pickett Trail, Taylor

• North Campus buildings, 3189 S.E. Inner Loop, Georgetown

• Central Maintenance Facility, 3151 S. E. Inner Loop, Georgetown

• Parks and Recreation Admin., 219 Perry Mayfield, Leander

• Road and Bridge Facility, 3151 S.E. Inner Loop, Georgetown

• Inner Loop Annex, 301 S.E. Inner Loop, Georgetown

• Williamson Museum, 716 S. Austin Ave., Georgetown

The Williamson County Justice Center will remain open for required judicial activities. Any person entering the building will have their temperature taken by a bailiff, as well as a normal screening.

If a person is found to have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or more, they will not be allowed in the building, the release said. Visitors should prepare to fill out an information sheet as part of the new procedures.

Jury trials have been canceled until May 11.

In Georgetown, all city facilities have been closed to the public through May 11. That includes the Public Safety Center, the Georgetown Municipal Complex and City Hall.

"Starting Thursday, the Georgetown public will need to call or email non-emergency departments for services and questions, rather than coming to our facilities in person," said Georgetown City Manager David Morgan in a news release. "We urge people to follow best practices from the Williamson County and Cities Health District to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Although people are encouraged to pay their utility bills online or over the phone with Customer Care at (512)-930-3640, people will still will be able to pay their bills through the drive-through window at the GMC.

The Georgetown Animal Shelter will continue to process adoptions and drop-offs by appointment only. People must call (512) 930-3592 to schedule an appointment prior to coming to the shelter.