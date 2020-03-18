St. Edward’s University on Wednesday said it would extend spring break to the end of the month in order to allow faculty more time to transition courses online. Starting March 30, all course instruction will take place remotely and continue that way for the rest of the semester.

"Spring ordinarily is a time of renewal; festivities; presentation of completed research; academic, athletic and service awards; and celebratory hugs and handshakes," St. Edward’s President George E. Martin said in a letter to the campus. "Instead, this year it is a time of social distancing, fear of the COVID-19 virus, and anxiety created by economic uncertainty throughout the world."

This is the latest school to adjust its academic schedule in light of the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, the University of Texas also announced it would go online for the rest of the semester, and asked students not to return to campus after spring break.

Similarly, St. Edward’s is closing on-campus housing starting April 5. The school will also not host its usual graduation ceremonies at the Frank Erwin Center in May, but is developing alternative plans, which could include a virtual commencement.

"Tragedy and serious disruptions are not new to St. Edward’s. Our community has endured first, devastating tornadoes and other major disruptions in the past," Martin wrote. "Through reflective prayer, trust in Providence and unfailing resolve fueled by the hope inspired by our Holy Cross mission, our St. Edward’s University has emerged from each challenge stronger and better than before. We shall do so once again."