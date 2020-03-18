A Travis County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a collision on RM 2244 early Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Senior Deputy Christopher Korzilius was driving an unmarked sheriff’s office vehicle, a Ford Escape, when his vehicle collided with another and rolled off the road, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded around 6:50 a.m. to the 7700 block of RM 2244, which is near One World Theatre, west of Capital of Texas Highway (Loop 360) near Weston Lane.

Korzilius’ vehicle rolled over onto its roof, and he was pinned inside, medics said. The senior deputy was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Another adult was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

RM 2244 was briefly closed between Weston Lane and Addie Roy Road because of the crash, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

Korzilius joined the sheriff’s office in June 2016 and was promoted two years later to senior deputy. He joined the VICE unit this past January and worked primarily at night in eastern Travis County.

The senior deputy was recently awarded the Commendation Bar after responding to a shooting in July 2018, the sheriff’s office said.

Korzilius is the eighth Travis County deputy to be killed in the line of duty.

Funeral arrangements are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

#TravisCoTrafficFatality UPDATE 2 Vehicle Rescue at 7700 FM 2244 RD: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased on Scene pronouncement of an adult patient. Also reporting 2nd patient involved, who has been declared a Trauma Alert. Expect extended traffic closures in area.

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 18, 2020

Traffic Update: RM 2244-Bee Cave Rd closed between Weston Ln and Addie Roy Rd due to crash. Traffic detouring to Barton Creek Blvd. Allow for travel delays. #atxtraffic

— TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) March 18, 2020