A Grayson County grand jury returned an attempted murder indictment this week against 29-year-old Zachary Jolliff of Denison. The indictment is a formal charge and is not an indication of guilt.

A statement from the Denison police from the time of Jolliff’s arrest said police were called to a home in the 600 block of East Sears Street at around 2 a.m. Jan. 1. A woman there told police that Jolliff, who had previously worked in the home, entered her home that morning and assaulted her and then fled the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Jolliff was located later at a different location and was arrested on attempted murder charges.

He was booked into the Grayson County Jail with a bond of $750,000 set. He was also indicted on two charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, attempt to commit aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Jolliff’s records on the Grayson County website didn’t show an attorney assigned to him as of Wednesday.