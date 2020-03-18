Meals on Wheels of Texoma

Delivery of meals to the homes of local seniors will continue even amid the worries over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Meals on Wheels of Texoma Executive Director Greg Pittman said Wednesday that those services are not endangered at this point. However, he said, they are facing a critical shortage of volunteers and the same shortages as the general public with regard to everyday items like bath tissue, hand sanitzer, disposable gloves and other items.

He said the congregate meals offered to seniors at locations throughout the three county area have been shut down at the present though there are ongoing efforts to find some way to serve those seniors as well.

Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge

Precautions against the spread of the COVID-19 virus has caused the temporary closure of the Visitor Center at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge.

“We are committed to doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the health and safety of our employees, volunteers, and you—our friends and neighbors,’ said a statement from the Refuge.

Refuge lands, including nature trails and outdoor recreational activities remain open and accessible to the public from sunrise to sunset.

Please see the links below for visitor information and refuge maps, or visit the information kiosks or brochure boxes at the refuge. Restrooms are available in the Big Mineral, Goode, and Sandy Day Use Areas.

Please note: Though refuge lands, roads, and trails will be accessible sunrise to sunset daily as usual, some units will be closed for a permit-only feral hog hunt March 20-22. Harris Creek Trail and Crow Hill Trail will remain open during the hunt.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit: http//www.HeraldDemocrat.com/Coronavirus.