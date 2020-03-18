The Grayson Central Appraisal District lobby is closed to the public through April 3.

Chief Appraiser Shawn Coker said it is in response to the threat of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) virus.

“We are committed to serving the public. Some of the latest developments have heightened concerns for everyone’s health and well being. We have made the decision to close the doors to the public access to contribute to flattening the curve in this pandemic,” he said in a written statement. The changes started Wednesday and the doors will remain closed through April 3.

“Through technology, we are confident that we can still offer service to the public while protecting you and our employees by helping to increase social distancing and slow the spread of the virus. We appreciate everyone’s concerns and patience regarding the worldwide health threat and have taken this action not only for the GCAD staff members’ well-being but for all the general public and property owners with whom the GCAD has contact,” he said.

Residents are advised to monitor GCAD’s website ALERTS at http.www.graysonappraisal.org for any breaking news concerning GCAD’s day to day operations. Below are the best ways to contact GCAD directly to get help with anything that requires immediate assistance.

For frequently asked questions, visit https://www.graysonappraisal.org/faqs. Email all documents to webmaster@graysonappraisal.org. Call 903-893-9673 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.