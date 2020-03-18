Texoma Medical Center is further restricting visitation for its patients amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The hospital announced Wednesday that it would be suspending all in-person patient visitation with limited critical exceptions.

Last week, both TMC and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center announced changes to their visitation policies as a response to the threat of the virus. At the time, the hospitals limited patients to two visitors over the age of 18 per day, but both hospitals have further restricted this.

WNJ has also tightened its restrictions on who can visit a patient, but has limited this at one “essential visitor” per patient per day since Monday. The hospital defines essential visitors as government personnel, designated caregivers for a patient, family members, authorized clergy. Like TMC, WNJ is also allowing additional family members of patients at the end of life to visit.

“All Texoma Medical Center inpatient and outpatient services are fully operational and we continue to accept new patients as we follow the precautions necessary to protect both our patients and healthcare teams,” said a statement from TMC. “However, in a continued effort to maintain the health and well-being of our patients, staff, providers, volunteers and community, we are further limiting patient visitation at all of our TMC facilities.”

Patients in the emergency department will be allowed one visitor who can stay with them in the emergency room. However, these individuals will not be able to accompany the patient once they are taken to the inpatient unit. Once the visitor leaves the emergency department, they will not be allowed to return.

Visitors to the hospital will be subject to screening upon arrival and any individual who has been in contact with someone with a fever, cough or flu-like symptoms within the past two days will not be allowed to enter. As a part of the screening, hospital officials will ask about travel history, and those who have had travel to countries affected by the Coronavirus will not be permitted within the hospital.

Hospital officials said exceptions will be made for certain situations, including compassionate care and end-of-life situations. These visitors will be limited to a specific room. Neonatal and pediatric patients will be allowed one support visitor, who can stay overnight.