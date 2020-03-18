Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday he will be making an announcement Thursday on state policy regarding public gatherings, as well as bars and restaurants, and asked for immediate input from local officials.

"I will be providing an announcement tomorrow that addresses all of this, but I do want to have the opportunity to get input from local elected officials today," Abbott said at a news conference in Arlington. "And so I'm telling every local elected official in the state of Texas, we need to hear from you today about your needs, your strategies and your thoughts and your input as they will shape what I announce tomorrow."

Abbott’s comments came in response to a question about the patchwork of different local policies on bar and restaurant closings.

The governor was flanked by Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams and Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, following the death Sunday of Patrick James, 77, who had been living in the Texas Masonic Home in Arlington and was confirmed on Tuesday to have contracted COVID-19.

Abbott, Williams and Whitley also were joined by John Hellerstedt, Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, and Chief Nim Kidd, of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Abbott’s plan to articulate what is likely to be a more uniform and aggressive state approach to combating the spread of the coronavirus, represents what he signaled was a new strategy to confront the global pandemic.

"This has been a collaborative effort in the tradition about the way Texas responds to disasters. It has been handled quite well at all the levels," Abbott said. "That said, it is clear that we’ve seen an increase — when I made my disaster declaration on Friday, from that time to today, the number of people who have tested positive have more than doubled. On the day I made my disaster declaration, there were zero deaths, now there are three. Since I declared my disaster declaration, the number of counties impacted has more than doubled."

"It is clear this spread is occurring across the entire state of Texas," Abbott said. "Traditionally, the way disaster response works is a governor will issue a disaster declaration and that allows local jurisdictions, whether they be county judges or mayors, for them to be in charge of running emergency operations for their communities because they know better their communities than anybody else does."

But, he acknowledged, a pandemic is a different sort of disaster.

"We're dealing with something, however, that is not just statewide in scope, not just nationwide in scope, but is worldwide in scope," he said.

Abbott and the other Texas officials are trying to thread the needle between stressing the grave seriousness the infection poses, and bucking up the spirits of Texans and hoping to inspire, amid the required social distancing, a can-do, if hands-off, fellowship.

"We must understand that Texans are living in challenging times," the governor said. "Texans are always up to those challenges. We’ve dealt with SARS. We’ve dealt with H1N1. We’ve dealt with Ebola. We will get through this just like we got through other infectious diseases."

"We have a tremendous collaborative spirit here in Tarrant County," Whitley said. "We are going to get through this."

"I really believe our folks are going to pull together and that this is going to be an opportunity for us to to maybe reacquaint ourselves with our neighbors, make that reconnection and maybe be our neighbors’ keepers," he said.

"This is the time when we have to be positive," Whitley said. "We’ve just got to be prepared."

"We’re in a fight right now," Williams said. "We are fighting an unseen enemy."

"And there’s no doubt about it and we know that and we all are concerned and I can promise you Arlington will come out stronger than ever," Williams said.

"Let’s take care of our neighbors. Let’s call up loved ones and talk to people who are more vulnerable to the virus and who might feel isolated," he said. "But let’s use the phone or Skype, listen to their concern and be there for them and pray with them and let them know they are not alone."