There will be some temporary changes to the requirements to register a vehicle in the county. Governor Greg Abbott, on Monday, issued a statement granting a temporary extension for initial issuance of vehicle registration, renewal of registration, renew of a permanent disabled parking pass and issuance of a temporary 30 permit to operate a vehicle on public roads.

Grayson County Tax Assessor Collector Bruce Stidham gave an update about the extension Tuesday before the Grayson County commissioners.

The Department of Motor Vehicles, Abbott said, will provide notice when normal registration, permanent disability parking placards renewals and permit services will resume.

The waiver is in effect for 60 days after the notice is provided of resumption and applies to all counties in Texas, he said.

Stidham said in light of the current state of things with the COVID-19 spread he is highly encouraging people who are experiencing any symptoms of illness stay home and take advantage of the ability to pay their property taxes or renew their vehicle registration online. They can also renew or make a payment by phone or they may mail in their payments.

Title transfers will need to be done in person.

“During this very challenging time, we ask for your support and cooperation in helping to keep our citizes, employees and workplace healthy as we navigate this current health threat while delivering essential services to our citizens,” Stidham said.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit: http//www.heralddemocrat.com/Coronavrius.