Denison Live revealed the lineup for the summer music series ‘Music on Main’ at Ivanhoe Ale Tuesday afternoon. Denison Main Street Director Donna Dow the city felt it as important to move forward with Music on Main with all the uncertainty in the world.

“We decided it was best to keep things as normal as possible,” Dow said. “We will see you at Music on Main on the other side of all this activity. We assume by May 22 everything will be back to normal or as close as we can get to our new normal.”

Dow said the city is also adding something new this year called “Music Alley Happy Hour,” which she described as a Facebook Live pre-show.

“We want to remind people they can come downtown, drop their lawn chair off at Heritage Park, and walk to our restaurants for a meal before the concert, Dow said. “We will have face painting and games, interviews of the artists, and interesting tidbits about Downtown Denison.”

Dow said the concert series began in 2002 and has grow to become a popular regional draw.

“We do our best to provide great musicians and quality entertainment that any audience can enjoy,” Dow said. “

The summer concert series begins May 22 and runs till July 31. The series takes place at Heritage Park in downtown Denison each summer.

This year’s acts are The New Day Spiritual and Emmaline Hill on May 22, Hill Country and Connor Harris on May 29, The Steel Woods and Colton Gilbreath on June 5, Chris Jones and the Flycathers and Braiden Williams on June 12, David Beck’s Tejano Weekend and Mary Clare with Kira Courtright on June 19, Steel Wind and Jen Phillips on June 26, Confederate Railroad and Dukes of Twang on July 10, The Selfless Lovers and Riley Redding on July 17, Mockingbird and Bailey Rae on July 24 and Little Texas and Jared Mitchell Band on July 31.