HeyDay Entertainment announced it is closing all locations temporarily to help others out during the coronavirus crisis. In addition to closing its doors to help prevent the spread of the virus, the restaurant chain is also donating food to local nonprofits in communities it serves.

HeyDay will donate pizzas to Grayson County Shelter as well as dry goods to St. Luke’s Food Pantry. The company announced the move in a news release Tuesday morning.

In the release, owner Trey Bates said he wants to do what is right to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

“The health of our community and our team is more important than our bottom line,” Bates said in the release. “Spring Break is one of the busiest weeks of the year for HeyDay. Bates said they did not want to close their doors but wants to help contain the spread and do what is right for the community.

HeyDay temporarily closed on Sunday out of caution.

“This was a tough decision because we love what we do! We love seeing friends and families come together, but we feel we must do our part in keeping this community healthy,” Bates said. “We are not alarmists, but we want to make every effort to make a positive impact in our community.”

Bates said in the release he will continue to pay full-time employees during the closures. He is still working on a plan to assist part-time employees.

For more information, visit www.heydayfun.com or email contact@heydayfun.com.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/Coronavirus.