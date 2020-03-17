Grand Central Station Dining Car in Sherman announced on its Facebook page that it will be changing the way it serves the local homeless population.

“Dear friends, considering the current situation and in order to protect our volunteers, visitors and staff, effective Monday, March 23, , all volunteer duties will be suspended until further notice,” the statement said.

“A few volunteers and Soup Kitchen staff will be providing bag lunches only to all visitors from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the door each day. We will provide three bagged meals each Friday to sustain our visitors through the weekend.”

The organization stressed that it needs help to be able to continue to help those who need their support. The kitchen needs donations of bread, sliced cheese, sandwich bags and bottled water. Those items may be dropped off between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday at the soup kitchen, 110 S. Throckmorton Street in Sherman.

In previous interviews, soup kitchen personnel have stressed the imperative need for bottle water because they hand it out to the homeless who often don’t have access to water to stay hydrated which helps to fight off all kinds of illnesses.

