Students in the Denison Independent School District won’t have to go without school lunches during the extended break.

The district will offer a drive up grab-and-go lunch and breakfast program at four of its campuses while the schools remain closed over COVID-19 concerns.

The campuses making the meals available are Scott Middle School at 1902 Mirick Avenue, B. McDaniel Intermediate at 400 Lillis Lane, Lamar Elementary at 1000 S. Fifth Avenue and Terrell Elementary at 230 West Martin Luther King.

Denison ISD Superintendent Henry Scott said the district is looking into ways to deliver meals to homes that might not have easy access to transportation.

The program is open to all DISD students. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-9:30 a.m. with lunch running from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Scott anticipates the extended break to last longer than a week, and details are still up in the air, but he said it could become a long-term reality in the near future.

“We are coming up with a plan to provide online or home instruction for students,” Scott said. “We came up with a plan for students to take advantage of at-home learning while they are out of school.

Scott said school officials have been on constant communication with the Texas Education Agency, Region 10 and the CDC among other organizations to ensure the district has the most up-to-date information during the time of crisis. Scott said the district is not prepared for a long-term outage. He said they are working on a plan to help parents who are struggling to find childcare.

Scott said if it becomes a long-term issue the administration is not fully prepared to handle it. He said they have dealt with short-term closings in the past but nothing on this scale. Technology remains a challenge for some families when it comes to distance learning.

“A lot of homes do not have internet,” Scott said. “We’re going to have to deal with that. We are going to be offering laptops available to students that don’t have a computer in their home. We’re trying to determine how we can provide a way for them to log onto the internet. If they are going to take advantage of online instruction they are going to need internet. Now we can provide at home learning kits to parents to continue to provide education. If we are going to do it online we have to find a method to allow every family to take advantage of this.”