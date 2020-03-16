Assault — On Friday, officers were dispatched to 4900 block of Timberview Drive in regard to an assault. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, who claimed her neighbor came into her residence and struck her with a walking cane. The victim did not have any injuries and claimed the assault happened earlier that morning. No arrests were made. Investigation is on-going.

Burglary — On Friday, Sherman dispatch received a call in reference to a burglary of a residence in the 100 block of North Mckown Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and learned the resident of the home had multiple firearms stolen from his residence. A report for burglary of a habitation was generated.

Assault — On Friday, officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of South Travis Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke with two females. One female advised the other strangled her, causing her to lose consciousness. A report was generated for assault of a family/household member impeding breath or circulation.

Assault — On Saturday, officers were dispatched to East Cherry Street and South Vaden Street for an assault. Upon arrival, officers located the victim stating he was assaulted by his mother’s boyfriend. The victim and boyfriend got into a verbal argument over a cell phone, which led to a physical altercation. A report for assault by contact was generated.

Burglary — On Saturday at approximately 03 a.m., a Sherman PD Officer was on patrol in the 4900 block of Liberty Hill Trail when he observed vehicles that appeared to have been burglarized. Upon investigation, it was confirmed the unlocked vehicles had been burglarized. A report was taken and the case is under investigation.

Burglary — On Saturday, Sherman Officers responded to the 5100 block of North Travis Street in reference to a burglary of motor vehicle. The investigation revealed that a vehicle was burglarized and a few items were stolen. A report was generated.

Burglary — On Saturday, an officer responded to a residence in the 1700 block of N Ricketts in reference to a burglary of a vehicle. An officer learned an unknown suspect broke out the window to gain entry into the vehicle. A report for burglary of a vehicle was completed.

Theft — On Saturday, a Sherman officer was dispatched to a business in the 400 block of East US Highway 82. A loss prevention employee advised he had a female detained for theft over $100. A female concealed property in her purse and walked out of store without paying for the concealed items. The female was taken into custody for theft of property between $100-750 and transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Criminal mischief — On Saturday, Sherman dispatch received a call from a female in the 1600 block of La Salle Drive. The caller advised her vehicle had been keyed and written on in permanent marker. A report for criminal mischief $100-750 was completed.

Criminal mischief — On Saturday, an officer checked on a vehicle stopped in the 200 block of Jones Street with the emergency flashers activated. The officer learned that the female driver was crying and upset after her husband just broke out the passenger window of their vehicle. It was determined no assault occurred. A report was completed for criminal mischief.

Theft — On Saturday at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Liberty Hill Trail in reference to a theft of a firearm. Upon arrival, it was determined an unknown person accessed an unlocked vehicle and stole a handgun. A report for theft of a firearm from a vehicle was generated.

Theft — On Saturday at approximately 7:21 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of North US Highway 75 in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, it was determined a female’s wallet had been stolen inside the business. Officers were unable to locate a suspect, and a report for theft of financial information was generated.

Public intoxication — On Sunday, Sherman officers responded to the 100 block of West FM 1417 in reference to a criminal trespass. The caller advised a male was harassing customers and employees. Officers arrived on scene and located a man walking in the roadway. He showed obvious signs of intoxication and was arrested and transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Burglary — On Sunday, an officer was dispatched to the 300 block of North Heritage Parkway for a burglary of vehicle. The victim reported unknown person entered his unlocked vehicle and stole the camera portion of his interlock device. A report was generated for burglary of a vehicle.

Criminal mischief — On Sunday, an officer responded to the 1200 block of Park Place in reference to a vehicle being damaged. Owner of the vehicle advised that unknown suspect broke several windows on her car. A report for criminal mischief between $750-2,500 was completed.

Public intoxication — On Sunday at approximately 9:49 p.m., Sherman Police Department Dispatch received a call in reference to a disturbance in the 1900 block of East Cole Avenue. Officers arrived in the area and found the subjects in the 1800 block of North Hoard Avenue. During the investigation, the suspect exhibited several indicators of intoxication. The suspect was arrested for public intoxication.