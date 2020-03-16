Sherman leaders gave an update during Monday night’s City Council meeting on the coronavirus and ongoing efforts to stop its spread across North Texas.

The update came as organizations, including many school districts, have temporarily closed their doors to the public in an effort to reduce high concentrations of people. The city of Denison announced the temporarily closure of several city facilities Monday night as a part of its efforts to reduce places where the virus can be transmitted.

“I wanted to give the audience, council and media an update on what we’ve been working on in great length,” City Manager Robby Hefton said. “With COVID-19, or Coronavirus as it is called … this is an issue that we have been getting daily —hourly— updates on, particularly in the last few days, from the federal government, state government and county government.”

As of Monday night, city officials are not closing any facilities, but Hefton said city leaders are constantly monitoring the situation. If the situation changes, some facilities may be closed down temporarily, Hefton said.

The current practices when dealing with the virus do not focus on curing the virus, but instead limiting the number of people that it can infect through a practice of social distancing, Hefton said.

“There is no cure for this as a virus — It has to run its course,” Hefton said. “All of the recommendations deal with limiting exposure to this virus, socially.”

The public facilities that could be impacted by further escalation include locations were people tend to gather, such as the Taylor Street gym, and the Sherman Public Library. However, the first facility that would likely be impacted would be the Sherman Senior Center as it attracts a crowd of elderly visitors who are more susceptible to the virus than other groups.

Over the weekend, the city cancelled the St. Patrick’s Day parade through downtown Sherman, but this was in part do to poor weather, Hefton said.

“We still maintain that there is no need to panic, but we’ve seen a lot of panic in the streets, so to speak through runs on toilet paper and bottled water and other things. While it is wise to have a stock of supplies so that we can all live so that we can live comfortably if we happen to be quarantined … this isn’t one of those situations where there is cause for panic.”

Sherman Emergency Management Coordinator Moises Duran said he is working heavily to coordinate and monitor the situation with both the Sherman Police Department and Sherman Fire-Rescue. The city has already instituted some changes to its emergency dispatch procedures to give more detailed information for calls that may involve the virus.

“”I wanted to let you guys know, and the community, that we are aware of the situation, we are on top of things, we are looking at things,” he said.

If an further declarations were made, they would be coming from the mayor’s office, in conjunction with city emergency personnel, he said.

“We just want to make sure that we are on the forefront but at the same time not act out of panic or out of fear,” Duran said. “We want to be wise, we want to take precautions. but at the same time we don’t want to do things hastily that could have an adverse affect or unnecessary economic effect to our city.”

For more information on the coronavirus, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/Coronavirus.