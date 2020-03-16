Local eateries are getting good at keeping their work spaces clean and healthy. The most recently inspected restaurants in Grayson County all got good grades on their inspections.

The Grayson County Health Department rates restaurants and other establishments that serve food based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health. Restaurants are given an “A,” “B,” “C” or “F” score. An “A” means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a “B” were found to have several minor violations, but nothing major. Restaurants with a “C” might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an “F.”

An “A” means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a “B” received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a “C” had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with “F” ratings received more than 30 demerits.

The two lowest grades reported on the most recent rounds of restaurant inspections were “B” grades. Those were received by Romano’s Pizza, 221 E. Marshall in Van Alstyne and Golden Chick, 1022 Hwy. 377 in Whitesboro.

The rest of the establishments all got “A” grades:

Legacy Assisted Living ,100 Reba McEntire Ln, Denison;

Mama Maria’s Main Street Diner & Candy, 120 W. Main St., Denison;

The Frosted Shoppe, 1226 S. Austin Ave., Denison;

Braums Ice Cream, 2506 Hwy 75 North, Sherman;

Starbucks Coffee, 2918 Hwy 75-North, Sherman;

Arroyo’s Mexican Food, 166 North Main Dr., Van Alstyne;

Bells Elementary School, 1550 Ole Ambrose, Bells;

Bells High School, 1550 Ole Ambrose, Bells;

Bells Junior High School, 1510 Ole Ambrose Rd., Bells;

Dollar General, 810 N. Ole Ambrose Rd., Bells;

Lone Star Food Store, 205 W. Bells, in Bells;

Hilton Garden Inn, 5015 S. US 75, Denison;

NTX BBQ Supply, 327 W. Crawford, Denison;

Pathway’s DISD, 318 W. Morgan Street, Denison;

Carrus Specialty Hospital, 1810 US Hwy 82 West, Sherman;

The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 3701 US Hwy 75 North, Sherman;

Traditions Senior Living, 505 N. FM Hwy 1417, Sherman;

Whataburger, 3609 N US Hwy 75, Sherman;

Dairy Queen, 2002 E Lamar St., Sherman;

Denison Nursing & Rehabilitation, 601 E US Hwy. 69, Denison;

Gabriela’s Mexican Cocina, 102 E. Hanning St., Howe;

Just Like Home, 6313 Old Sherman Rd., Whitesboro;

Chicken Express, 3606 W. FM 120, Denison;

Elk’s Lodge Sherman, 1713 E. FM 1417, Sherman;

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 211 N. Hwy 75, Denison;

Howe High School, 200 E Ponderosa, Howe;

Howe Summit Hill Elementary School, 701 Summit Hill Parkway, Howe;

Roma’s Pizza. 682 FM 120 E #9, Pottsboro;

Sonic Drive In-Pottsboro, 202 E Hwy 120, Pottsboro;

Southern Maid Donuts, 2000 N Travis St., Sherman;

Tuck Street Early Education Center @Harmony Baptist, 2111 E Tuck St., Sherman.