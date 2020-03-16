Following the lead of both national and state political and health leaders, Grayson County Judge Bill Magers Monday afternoon issued a declaration of disaster for the county.

He said doing so would make it easier for the county to recoup costs incurred in preparing and responding to COVID-19. He also recommended that people discontinue any public gatherings of people larger than 50 persons.

The declaration took effect immediately and will remain in effect for at least the next seven days. Commissioners will have the opportunity to reconsider it on a weekly basis. County commissioners had already agreed to move their weekly meeting on Tuesday morning up to the East Courtroom at the Grayson County Courthouse to allow for more social distancing between the people who must attend.

As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, there still have not been any confirmed cases of the virus in Grayson County.

Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump cut the recommended number for people in public gatherings from 50 to 10. There are four county commissioners and then the county judge at most of their meetings. They are also attended by one county clerk and an attorney from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office. Then there are the people who generally come in to discuss the items listed on the agenda.

One of the items on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting will be how the county will react to the COVID-19 developments as the situation unfolds.

The meeting will take place at 10 a.m.