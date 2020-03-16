Putting social distancing into action, the Grayson County Commissioners plan to hold their weekly meeting in the East Courtroom of the Grayson County Courthouse.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said Monday that there have still been no confirmed cases of the virus in Grayson County. But the courtroom the commissioners generally use on the courthouse’s main floor is not large enough to allow everyone to keep the recommended distance from each other, And, that is the reason for moving the meeting.

The meeting of the county’s leaders is generally live streamed, but Magers said the east courtroom is not set up for that at this point.

Most of what the court will consider has to do with interlocal contracts for street repairs. However, the agenda does show that county leaders have set aside some time to talk about the ongoing response to the COVID-19 virus.

