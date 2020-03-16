Monday forecast for Austin: Happy Monday! The day will be foggy, cloudy, warm and possibly rainy, the National Weather Service said.

Patchy fog will last until 11 a.m. and then skies will be cloudy throughout the day, forecasters said. Temperatures will rise to a high near 78 degrees, which is 6 degrees above normal, according to climate data.

A 20% chance of rain will last through the evening, the weather service said.

Skies will be cloudy at night with a low temperature around 66 degrees, forecasters said. The normal low temperature for March 16 in Austin is 51 degrees, according to climate data.

Here’s a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 2 p.m., and a high near 80. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain, mainly before 8 p.m., and a low around 67.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 8 a.m., and a high near 81. South winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 68. South-southeast winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 82. Mostly cloudy at night with a 60% chance of rain and a low around 58.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and a high near 66. Mostly cloudy at night with a 70% chance of rain and a low around 47.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 59. Cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 50.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 62.