Local site in critical need of water

Social distancing is a new buzz word as the world continue to react to the threat of spreading the coronavirus, but what about places where they can’t not meet in groups smaller than 10?

Places like college dorms are handling the situation by sending students home. Local nursing homes and hospitals are limiting visitations. And area shelters are also watching closely those who are allowed in while still trying to serve their already compromised populations.

Salvation Army Major Tex Ellis said Sherman shelter has been at capacity for nearly a year. There are 16 beds, and they are all full right now.

He said they are watching carefully what is going on with regard to the possible spread of the COVID-19 virus in the county and have ramped up cleaning and sanitation at the shelter.

“We are making hand washing readily available and trying to distribute as much information as we can about how to prevent the spread,” Ellis said.

They are relying on the information from the Grayson County Health Department that there are currently no diagnosed cases of the virus in the county.

“We have some precautions in place. If we were to have a current client that tested positive we would have space to isolate them and let the health department work with them,” he said.

As far as the the rest of what the Salvation Army does, Ellis said the sites do anticipate the reaction to the virus concerns is liable to make them a little bit busier. Kids are out of school and families who are already food insecure might need more help than they might have otherwise, he said. There are liable to be people whose paychecks will be shorter or stop coming due to the need to stop the spread of the virus and those people might need help with things like rent and utilities.

One critical need for the Salvation Army at this point is bottled water.

“We usually keep four to five pallets of water on hand and right now we have half a pallet of water,” he said.

The Salvation Army gives water to the clients they serve at the shelter, those who come in for food assistance and first responders at scenes of events like house fires and wrecks.

The local organization is having an ongoing critical need for bottled water, Ellis said.