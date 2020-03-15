Hays County authorities plan to share more information at a news conference later this morning about a case of the new coronavirus that has hit close to home for communities south of Austin.

Officials reported Saturday that a person person who had traveled to several cities along the West Coast and was possibly exposed to the virus during that time was hospitalized in Hays County after showing symptoms. The patient tested positive for COVID-19, pending verification by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county and city of San Marcos — home to Texas State University — then declared a state of local disaster. Austin, which made an emergency declaration March 6 in advance of the now-canceled South by Southwest festival, reported Friday that three people have tested positive for the disease.

Austin since has taken the drastic step of banning gatherings of more than 250 people, including weddings, worship services, parties and funerals. Travis County and federal courts have announced they would postpone most jury trials and non-essential proceedings.

Hays County authorities announced multiple changes to standard operations, including:

• The San Marcos City Council will meet Tuesday as scheduled, but the public is encouraged to send written public comment by email to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov and to watch the live stream of the meeting, at sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives, or on Grande Cable Channel 16 and Spectrum Cable Channel 10 beginning at 3 p.m. Written citizen comment will be accepted up to 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

• All other San Marcos board and commission meetings scheduled for March 16 to 20 have been canceled or postponed, including meetings of the Parking, Main Street and Airport advisory boards and the Arts, Neighborhood and Youth commissions.

• Municipal Court will reset all court dockets scheduled through April 1 until a date later in April or May. Defendants who have an appearance date noted on their citation from now through April 1, and who have not scheduled a court date yet, should call the court at 512-393-8190 to do so. The Municipal Court Customer service counter at the Hays County Government Center, 712 S Stagecoach Trail, will be open to the public during regular scheduled business hours. The court also accepts payments over the phone and online at sanmarcostx.gov/696/Payments.

Complete coverage: Texas prepares for coronavirus

Officials said the Hays County patient was released from the hospital Saturday morning and “will self-quarantine at home until they are fever-free for 48 hours without use of fever-reducing medication.”

“As this is a pandemic disease, we fully expected to see cases in Hays County and have been preparing for this situation,” County Judge Ruben Becerra said in a statement Saturday. “We have been working with local and state officials to ensure that protocols are established and followed, and that we have access to additional resources should they be necessary.”

Like the common cold and the flu, the new coronavirus spreads between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) and through respiratory droplets, according to the CDC. COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is spreading rapidly from person to person, and scientists are still learning more about how.

There’s no evidence that the virus can be transmitted through food, according to the CDC. It is, however, possible that a person can get the virus by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own face. Thus health care experts are warning people to frequently clean commonly touched items, wash their hands often and avoid touching their faces.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 resemble the flu and include fever, tiredness and dry cough. Some people also develop aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea. Symptoms can range from mild to severe, and some people don’t have any symptoms at all.

About 1 in 6 people become seriously ill and develop difficulty breathing, according to the World Health Organization. If you experience fever, cough and shortness of breath, call your doctor.

This is a developing story; check back for details.