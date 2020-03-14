It’s finally the weekend, Central Texas! Saturday is expected to be another warm day with low cloud cover in the morning leading to partly cloudy skies by late afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The day will also feel humid with a high near 82, but south winds will be blowing 5 to 10 mph to help cool off, forecasters said.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65, forecasters said. Southeast winds will blow around 5 mph at night, the weather service said.

Cloudy weather will continue into next week with chances of showers and thunderstorms throughout, forecasters said. Check out the extended forecast for the weather service below:

Sunday: Cloudy all day with a high near 78 and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Temperatures drop in the evening to a low around 65.

Monday: Mostly cloudy all day with a high near 79 and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day and again after 2 a.m. Temperatures drop at night to a low around 66.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy all day with a high near 81 and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day. The chance of rain increases to 50% at night with temperatures dropping to a low around 67.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 80 and a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms all day. Clouds continue into the night with a low around 67.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms all day and a high near 79 during the day. Temperatures droop at night to a low around 60.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 76 and a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.