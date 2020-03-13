The Austin school district said its campuses and offices would be closed Friday amid the growing threat of the new coronavirus.

Citing an "interest of health safety in regard to our students and staff," the district told parents in a 3:35 a.m. email and phone call that it would "continue to closely monitor the situation and provide operational updates, as necessary."

The announcement did not specify when school operations would resume.

"Students, parents, and staff are urged to remain vigilant in their efforts to stay healthy," the announcement said. The district urged the public to visit its website at Austinisd.org for any other information and updates.

Earlier in the day, Austin and Travis County authorities confirmed the first two local presumptive cases of COVID-19, the disease linked to the new coronavirus.

Other school districts in Central Texas continued holding classes but canceled some events and activities.

The Round Rock school district, which said in a statement that classes would continue Friday as scheduled, canceled all other events, including assemblies, career days, pep rallies, field trips and after-school activities.

Other area school districts, including Leander and Manor, also continue to hold scheduled classes Friday. The majority of districts say they plan to deep clean buses and campuses while students are on break. For now, Austin and other area districts have not announced extending spring break. The University of Texas and other area colleges this week announced changes, including extending spring break or moving the majority of classes online after the break.

The Round Rock district, among others, said it would understand if some parents chose to keep their children out of school because of concerns about the coronavirus.

"Any absences due to health concerns will be excused," the Round Rock district’s statement said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.